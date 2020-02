SHOWCASE Cinema has confirmed it is still open, despite its car park being underwater.

Visitors are encouraged to travel by foot, or find another method of transport to the venue, as they will not be able to park on arrival.

Floodwater from the River Loddon is continuing to rise, with the roundabout closed from the A329 Reading Road, and the B3270 Lower Earley Way.

