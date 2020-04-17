Clap for carers fireworks spark frustration for Winnersh residents

LATE NIGHT fireworks sparked community upset in Sindlesham last night after the evening ‘Clap For Our Carers’.

Police were called as a large group of people were gathered on Bearwood Recreation Ground, letting off fireworks at around 9.30pm last night.

Paul Fishwick, Lib Dem councillor for Winnersh, said he was in his house when he heard the noise — so he put his shoes on and went to find out more.

“I saw a large group of around 10 or 12 people when I walked up to the edge of the grounds.

“I shouted for them to stop, explaining that they were seriously annoying people and were breaking government guidance on social distancing.

“But they couldn’t see there was a problem and refused to disperse.

“When they lit another firework I called the police who got to the scene within five minutes, but the group had already left and gone to their homes.

“Myself — and a neighbour who captured the final minutes of disruption on video — tried to direct the officers to the homes we believed they had retreated to.”

In a social media post, Cllr Fishwick joined the voices of many people complaining about the group’s behaviour, and he assured them the video had been given to the police.

He added: “I have no idea why they would do it —it’s not smart at the moment to gather in large illegal groups, especially as Covid-19 comes with respiratory problems and the fireworks cause air pollution”.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said advice was passed on to those involved in the incident.

