Clark Kent could be in trouble if this plan goes ahead …

BT looking to remove phone boxes from across Wokingham borough due to lack of use

CLARK KENT may be in trouble should he ever visit Wokingham: the reporter who relies on phone boxes to transform into Superman could have fewer to use.

Phone provider BT has launched a consultation over six of the kiosks it is proposing to remove, and said that one of them – at the junction of Holt Lane and Reading Road in Wokingham – was not used at all last year.

The boxes could be kept as they are, adopted by local groups or removed altogether.

Notices have been placed at the affected locations, encouraging people to respond.

The boxes and the number of calls last year

Lower Earley shopping centre, off Kilnsea Drive, 58 calls

Junction of Hearn Road and Drovers Way, Woodley, 144 calls

Junction of Welford Road and Headley Road East, Woodley, 60 calls

Junction of Baslow Road and Reading Road, Winnersh, 33 calls

Junction of Reading Road and Emmbrook Road, Wokingham, 60 calls

Junction of Holt Lane and Reading Road, Wokingham, 0 calls

Submissions can be made by emailing Community.Engagement.Localities@wokingham.gov.uk by Friday, February 14.