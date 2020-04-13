CLASP holds virtual meetings to help its friends stay healthy and happy

We have all been asked to stay at home to slow down the spread of Coronavirus, as a result, our offices are closed.

It makes it more important than ever to keep in touch with our friends and have some routine to keep us HEALTHY AND HAPPY.

At 10am on Tuesdays and Fridays we will be having a video meeting on ZOOM: On Tuesday, we welcome Joanne Dixon from Healthwatch. On Friday, April 17, we welcome Malcolm Parker from lowland Rescue and on Friday, April 24, Ann-Marie Gawen from unlockyourwellbeing.co.uk will talk to us about happiness

On the first Tuesday of each month Heather from Wokingham Borough Library talks to us in our book corner session. We will also be asking others to talk to us like Citizens Advice Bureau, Berkshire Rescue, Thames Valley Police, Wokingham Borough council and more.

Every Monday and Wednesday we will be posting a new “CHEER YOU UP CHALLENGE” on our Facebook page CLASPWOKINGHAM from taking a picture of your pet to the most unusual sandwich filling you’ve ever had. Like our page and join in the fun.

We have a Closed WhatsApp group for members to chat and keep in touch.

For more details, log on to wokinghamclasp.org.uk

Debs Morrison

