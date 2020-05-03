CLASP to hold virtual meetings to help Wokingham’s adults with learning disabilities

MEMBERS of CLASP might not be able to meet in person, but they will at least be able to catch up virtually.

The charity that supports adults with learning disabilities in Wokingham borough has arranged for some online sessions over May.

On Tuesday, May 5, a book corner session will see Heather Dyson from Wokingham Borough Libraries talk about VE Day and what it means.

Then on Friday, May 15, Gemma White and Sarah Salter from Wokingham Borough Council’s public health department will talk about what they have been up to recently.

The sessions start at 10am and use the networking tool Zoom.

Members of Clasp have been full of praise for the sessions run so far, with one saying: “It’s lovely to be reminded on the video call that we are all here for each other”.

For more details, log on to www.claspwokingham.org.uk

