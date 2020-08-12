CLASP Wokingham teams up with Tesco to spread news about its work

A CHARITY that helps people in Wokingham with learning disabilities is celebrating a special link-up with a supermarket this month.

CLASP Wokingham, which has been holding virtual meetings during lockdown for its members, has been given a coronavirus grant from Tesco’s Finchampstead Road store.

The money has helped it organise the online events, which will be the norm until it is deemed safe to meet in person once again.

And to raise awareness of its work, CLASP has a special display in Tesco to allow people to find out more, and to get involved. They are the first group to feature on a special A board which shoppers can read as they wait to enter the store.

An A board erected outside Tesco Wokingham to allow people to learn more about the work of CLASP Wokingham

Anna Overd, CLASP Wokingham’s project co-ordinator, said: “We were awarded a £500 emergency Covid grant from Tesco, who are very supportive of our charity.

“We used this to fund a licence for Zoom so we had the added security features and no time limits, as well as a 12-month mobile phone contract, and some ‘tester’ masks, snoods etc to see what worked best for our members with their disabilities.”