Clever: Bracknell-based Content Guru links it tech so it can now integrate with Microsoft Teams

A BRACKNELL-BASED business has been finding ways to make remote work easier during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cloud communications provider Content Guru, recently announced that it will be integrating its services with Microsoft Teams.

Storm, the company’s award-winning Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) now works with Microsoft’s workspace feature to help employees to work from home more easily.

“This creates one seamless, unified environment for employees to communicate externally and internally, both in the contact centre and throughout the wider organisation,” said a company spokesperson.

Thanks to this development, the company is now able to link customers with back-office experts who can help them more seamlessly.

Martin Taylor, deputy CEO and co-founder of Content Guru, said: “We were one of the first to market with cloud, and has been at the forefront of flexible API integrations.”

He believes that Microsoft Teams has led to customers expecting more from contact centres.

“Meeting these heightened expectations is especially important given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has made the need for efficient Unified Communications even more apparent,” he added.