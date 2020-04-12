Clintons Cards closes Wokingham branch: ‘It’s cost prohibitive’ to keep it open

A CARD store has folded its Wokingham branch, saying it would be too “cost prohibitive” to keep it open.

Clintons Cards opened a branch in Peach Place in August last year, returning to the town as part of its regeneration.

It had previously been located in one of the buildings knocked down to create the new shopping arcade in Wokingham’s town centre.

The new store was a flagship for the development and situated next to Oliver Bonas and Waterstones.

However, it closed during the coronavirus pandemic, and signs and fixtures have been removed, leaving an empty unit.

A spokesperson for the chain, which sells novelties, greetings cards and cuddly toys, said that the company had been sold late last year and the new owners conducted a review of the business.

As part of this, it had struggled to come to agreement over the Wokingham branch with store owner Wokingham Borough Council, leading to the sudden closure.

The representative told Wokingham.Today: “Following the sale of the business to Esquire Retail Limited in December 2019, we are reviewing the leases in our store portfolio. We can confirm that the Wokingham store on 6 Peach Street has closed as we were unable to agree commercial terms to support the long term viability of the store.

“In this case, the terms of the lease renewal for our Wokingham store were cost prohibitive and we have been forced to take the difficult decision to close the store. Our staff have been informed and we will make every effort to redeploy staff members wherever possible.”

Wokingham Borough Council is hopeful that a new tenant can be found quickly.

Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration, said: “Following Clinton’s going into administration last December, the council was approached by the company appointed to handle their affairs.

“We have been supportive of the administrators and it is unfortunate that they have taken the decision to close this store.

“The council is unable to comment further at this stage, as we are waiting for more information on how the administrators plan to proceed given that the lease continues.

“Should the unit revert to the council, it will afford an opportunity to bring another great new business to the town.”