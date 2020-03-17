CLOSED: Norden Farm to shut tomorrow due to coronavirus

A MAIDENHEAD arts centre has become the latest organisation to close its doors as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the public to avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues. He also advised older and vulnerable members of the population to self-isolate for 12 weeks in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.
And as a result, Norden Farm will shut from tomorrow.
A statement released this afternoon said that it hopes to reopen on Monday, April 6, but this could change.
It added that the decision to close has been made with the best interests of its customers, audiences and visitors.
Its staff will contact customers with tickets for events, films and workshops over this period. Customers can receive a credit to their Norden Farm account or a refund – or donate the cost of their ticket to Norden Farm, which is a registered charity.
Jane Corry, Norden Farm’s chief executive and artistic director, said: “‘It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have taken the very difficult decision to close to the public, temporarily during this unprecedented health crisis.
“We thank all our supporters for their understanding at this extraordinary time.”
The affected events and films
- A Streetcar Named Desire
- Chamber Philharmonic Europe Orchestra
- Clive Anderson – Me, Macbeth and I
- Dark Waters
- Dom Joly
- Echoes by Mi Flamenco
- Emma.
- Geoff Norcott – Talking Liberties
- Greed
- Harry Baker – I am 10,000
- In Search of Haydn
- Jen Brister – Under Privilege
- Jonas Kaufmann My Vienna
- Little Joe
- Maidenhead Drama Festival
- Marlon Solomon – Conspiracy Theory: A Lizard’s Tale
- Martin Turner ex Wishbone Ash – Wishbone Gold
- Matt Richardson – Imposter
- Mother’s Day Singalong Concertini with Mairi Cowieson and Friends
- Norden Farm Night Market
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Scratch
- Siobhan Miller
- The Royal Ballet: Swan Lake
- The Royal Opera: Fidelio
- The Story of Walter and Herbert
All classes and workshops have also been cancelled.
