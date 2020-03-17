CLOSED: Norden Farm to shut tomorrow due to coronavirus

A MAIDENHEAD arts centre has become the latest organisation to close its doors as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the public to avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues. He also advised older and vulnerable members of the population to self-isolate for 12 weeks in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

And as a result, Norden Farm will shut from tomorrow.

A statement released this afternoon said that it hopes to reopen on Monday, April 6, but this could change.

It added that the decision to close has been made with the best interests of its customers, audiences and visitors.

Its staff will contact customers with tickets for events, films and workshops over this period. Customers can receive a credit to their Norden Farm account or a refund – or donate the cost of their ticket to Norden Farm, which is a registered charity.

Jane Corry, Norden Farm’s chief executive and artistic director, said: “‘It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have taken the very difficult decision to close to the public, temporarily during this unprecedented health crisis.

“We thank all our supporters for their understanding at this extraordinary time.”

The affected events and films

A Streetcar Named Desire

Chamber Philharmonic Europe Orchestra

Clive Anderson – Me, Macbeth and I

Dark Waters

Dom Joly

Echoes by Mi Flamenco

Emma.

Geoff Norcott – Talking Liberties

Greed

Harry Baker – I am 10,000

In Search of Haydn

Jen Brister – Under Privilege

Jonas Kaufmann My Vienna

Little Joe

Maidenhead Drama Festival

Marlon Solomon – Conspiracy Theory: A Lizard’s Tale

Martin Turner ex Wishbone Ash – Wishbone Gold

Matt Richardson – Imposter

Mother’s Day Singalong Concertini with Mairi Cowieson and Friends

Norden Farm Night Market

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Scratch

Siobhan Miller

The Royal Ballet: Swan Lake

The Royal Opera: Fidelio

The Story of Walter and Herbert

All classes and workshops have also been cancelled.