Co-Space Reading to open in September, offering businesses space within Broad Street Mall

OFFICE workers now have a new excuse to pop down to the shops: their workspace is in a shopping mall.

Opening next month, Co-Space Reading is offering 15 different office suites suitable for a range of business sizes. Hot desk spaces will be available for those needing an ad-hoc arrangement.

There will also be meeting rooms and event spaces.

It will be launched in the Broad St. Mall, based in neighbouring Reading town centre.

William Stokes, the Co-Space CEO and joint founder, said: “Our aim is to provide the very best for businesses, whether that is unique workspace coworking areas, or private offices and rooms to hire.

“Co-Space Reading will provide a professional, modern and functional environment.”