Cocktail-inspired ice lolly recipes to try this weekend

AS THE weekend weather forecast predicts uninterrupted sunshine and highs of 21ºC, we’re sharing three cocktail-inspired ice lollies to cool you down.

Gousto — more usually known for their food box deliveries — have created three pop-tail recipes to try at home; gin and tonic, vegan pina colada and a mocktail option too.

To make the DIY ice lollies at home, you may have to think creatively about moulds and sticks.

Senior recipe developer, Jordan Moore said: “A great way to reuse plastic yoghurt pots is to wash them out to be used as ice lolly moulds, or use a muffin tin or ice lolly tray. Simply pour your mixture into the trays, add a stick and freeze as you would normally.

“Continuing the boozy theme, you might want to pour your unfrozen lolly mixture into shot glasses before you freeze. You could even freeze the whole lot in a loaf tin, add sticks and slice into individual lollies.”

And for replacement sticks, he suggests using a teaspoon, paper straw, metal straw or a chopstick.

He added: “If you’re worried about drips, cut a small slit in the bottom of an upturned paper cupcake case to catch any drips from your melting lolly.”



Gin & Tonic Ice Lolly With Basil, Lime & Strawberry

The Gin & Tonic Ice Lolly With Basil, Lime & Strawberry

Ingredients (makes around 4, depending on size of moulds)

25g sugar

16g strawberries

2 limes

4 basil leaves

100ml gin

2 cans of tonic

Method

Boil a small amount of water in your kettle. Put the sugar into a jug with a splash of boiled water and stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Slice the strawberries length ways, cut one of the limes in half and squeeze the juice into the sugar water. Cut the other lime into slices.

Add the gin and the tonic to the jug as well. Give everything a good stir.

Pop a basil leaf into each mould, along with some strawberry slices and a couple of lime slices

Fill the moulds right to the brim and push a stick in each

Freeze overnight

Jordan said: “If you add a dash of something boozy to your lollies, keep in mind that too much will stop the lollies from freezing solid, resulting in a slush — not necessarily a bad thing, but not what we’re aiming for here.

“Alcohol has a higher freezing point than fruit juice so always err on the side of caution when pouring your gin for these lollies.”

Vegan Pina Colada Ice Lolly

The Vegan Pina Colada Ice Lolly

Ingredients (makes around 8 depending on size of moulds)

250g pineapple

100ml coconut rum (make them virgin by leaving this out)

50ml agave nectar

400ml can coconut milk

Method

Cut the pineapple and add 200g of it to your blender, along with the coconut rum, agave nectar, and coconut milk. Blitz everything until it’s as smooth as possible.

Pour the mixture through a sieve to remove any fibres or bits that haven’t been blended

Slice the remaining 50g of pineapple chunks so they are thinner. Add these to your ice lolly moulds.

Top the moulds with the blended mixture and pop a lolly stick in each one

Freeze overnight

Jordan added: “Depending on the ingredients you use in your lollies, they can take between 6-8 hours to freeze.

“Why not level up these vegan lollies before serving? De-moulding and dipping them into melted dark chocolate and sprinkling with toasted flaked coconut for the ultimate weekend indulgence.”



Watermelon, Raspberry & Kiwi Mocktail Ice Lolly

The Watermelon, Raspberry & Kiwi Mocktail Ice Lolly

Jordan said: “If you want to encourage your kids into eating more fruit, these fruity ice lollies are the ones for you. Watermelon — as the name would suggest — is around 92% water, so it’s no wonder these lollies are so refreshing and the raspberry and kiwi add a tartness to these little slices of cool.”

Ingredients (makes 4-6 depending on size of moulds)

300g watermelon

30 raspberries

2 kiwis

A big splash of lemonade (or a different clear juice – like grapefruit)

Method

Cut the watermelon up. You won’t need the rind for this recipe, but no need to throw it away – chop it up and use it in slaws, salads or stir fry.

Put the chunks of watermelon flesh into your food processor and blend.

Strain the blended watermelon through a sieve into a jug or bowl.

Place about 5 raspberries at the bottom of each lolly mould, you need about 1cm of space at the top of the mould, so push the raspberries down.

Pour the watermelon juice into the mould, still leaving the 1cm space at the top. Pop the mould in the freezer for an hour, or until the watermelon juice is part frozen but not totally solid.

While they’re in the freezer, remove the skin from the kiwis. Put the skin to one side, you can keep it to use later in a smoothie.

Dice up the flesh of the kiwi and grab your partly-frozen lollies from the freezer. Add the diced kiwi fruit to the top of the mould, press them down so it’s packed in, top with your lemonade or clear juice. (do this over the sink to avoid mess from overflowing!)

Put a stick in each mould and pop them back in the freezer until fully frozen.

Jordan added: “Watermelon is a great fruit to include in ice lollies as it’s mainly water so freezes quickly and evenly.

“If you want to get a layered effect to your lolly, pop the watermelon layer in the freezer for around 45 mins to firm up, then carefully add your blended kiwi before placing back in the freezer to firm up.”

For more information about Gousto, visit: www.gousto.co.uk