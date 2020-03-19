Cocktail specialist and bowling alley announced for new retail development

TWO new names have been announced for a new development planned in Wokingham’s neighbouring shopping centre.

The Lexicon is to welcome Hollywood Bowl and gin specialist The Botanist.

The two leisure outlets will be moving into a new development called The Dock, which replaces the former Bentalls site into a public space with food and retail units. It will connect the southern area of The Lexicon with Princess Square.

Hollywood Bowl is already part of Bracknell – it will be moving from its existing home at The Point.

The new centre will have 20 lanes available for bowlers.

The Botanist will boast a roof terrace area as well as a serving a wide range of cocktails.

In a statement, Rob Morris, general manager at The Lexicon, welcomed the first two names for The Deck

“We are really excited to announce two hugely popular brands to The Lexicon,” he said.

“The Deck will provide a different dimension to The Lexicon, adding more vibrancy to our evening offering and completing the full connectivity of the town centre.”

And Cllr Marc Brunel-Walker, Executive Member for Economic Development and Regeneration at Bracknell Forest Council, was equally pleased.

“I’m delighted The Botanist and Hollywood Bowl are the first names to be announced for The Deck as they will bolster what’s on offer in our town centre during the evenings, which is what our residents and visitors have told us they want,” he explained.

“I’m sure news that these two entertainment brands will soon be part of the borough’s social and cultural heart will be greatly welcomed.”