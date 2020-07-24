Coffee shop makes preparations to reopen

ONE of the branches of a popular cafe chain that has been closed due to Covid-19 has announced its reopening date.

Costa Coffee has already reopened its drive-thrus in Earley and Winnersh, and its branch at Showcase Cinema.

The Market Place branch in Wokingham has also reopened, as had the Twyford branch.

It is now making preparations to reopen the Crockhamwell Road branch in Woodley.

Customers will be able to get lattes, sandwiches and pastries from Thursday, July 30.

The company is also offering a £3 bonus for people who download its mobile phone app before the end of the month. This enables customers to choose any drink, food or snack in store that costs up to £3. Participants have to be aged 16 or over.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson, said: “We’re delighted to confirm the reopening of Costa Coffee, Crockhamwell Road, Woodley, Reading on Thursday 30 July – returning the Nation’s Favourite to customers by serving them a perfectly handcrafted cup of coffee.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback that we’ve received from customers and look forward to actively being part of the local community again.”