College group shortlisted for two national awards

Activate Learning, which runs Bracknell & Wokingham College and Reading College, up for 'the Oscars of the education sector'

A PROVIDER of education for teenagers has been shortlisted for two national awards.

Activate Learning – which runs Bracknell & Wokingham College and Reading College, among others, is on the list for The Tes FE Awards 2020, which aim to recognise the most outstanding individuals and institutions across the further education sector.

It has been shortlisted for the Employer Engagement Award and for the Outstanding GCSE Resit Provision Award – a new category for 2020.

Sally Dicketts CBE, Chief Executive of Activate Learning, said she was delighted that the hard work of Activate Learning’s staff and students had been recognised by the awards panel.

“The Tes FE Awards are like the Oscars of the education sector, so to make the shortlist for the awards is a great achievement and a real honour,” she said.

“The nomination for the Employer Engagement reflects the hard work we’ve been doing over the past several years to engage with local and national employers.

“We are using our relationships with them to refine and develop our curriculum to meet their future needs and ensure we are providing our students with the skills that employers actually want. And our award submission reflected the diverse range of employers we are working with across all sectors, from the NHS to The Fat Duck Group and BMW Group.

“The award nomination for our GCSE resit provision also reflects how we are taking those learners who may not have done as well at school, and working with them to understand their past challenges, build their confidence and give them the motivation to go on and succeed.”

Education secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Congratulations to all of those who have made the shortlist for the Tes FE Awards. The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate and recognise the brilliant work being carried out every day around the country across the sector.

“You should all be very proud of the work you are doing to support people to develop the skills they need to transform their lives.”

Tes FE editor Stephen Exley added: “Making it on to the shortlist is an impressive achievement in itself. We hope you can join us for the awards ceremony to celebrate the life-changing FE sector.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on Friday, March 20.

