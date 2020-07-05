Comedy line-up will make Henley Festivalgoers chuckle

The comedy line-up for this year’s Henley Festival has been announced – belly laughs will be the order of the day.

The drive-in alternative to the annual event will feature comedy sets from Dane Baptiste, Hal Cruttenden, Suzi Ruffell and Christian Reilly.

Dane Baptiste’s TV credits include hosting Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Mock the Week (BBC Two), 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4) and his own BBC sitcom, Sunny D.

Hal Cruttenden is one of the UK’s top stand-up comedians, as well as being a highly accomplished writer and actor.

He’s filled our screens recently on Have I Got News For You, The Apprentice: You’re Fired, Bake Off: Extra Slice, and Live at the Apollo.

Suzi Ruffell, winner of the Best Club Comic at the 2019 Chortle Awards, most recent appearances include Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, Roast Battle, Ultimate Worrier, Hypothetical, Stand Up Central and Comedy Central at the Comedy Store.

And musical comedian Christian Reilly has appeared at numerous international comedy festivals, on BBC radio and TV, and in four series of the Chortle Award-winning stand-up and sketch show ‘Richard Herring: As It Occurs To Me’.

Comedy award winner Stephen Grant will also join the line-up as host.

The rest of this year’s Henley Festival will feature entertainment including an American drive-in movie experience and car park Karaoke.

The drive-in car park party will run for three nights from Thursday, July 9 until Saturday, July 11.

For more information about the event or to buy tickets log on to www.henley-festival.co.uk