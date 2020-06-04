Communists blamed for virus outbreak

PUBLISHERS of a newspaper that has been delivered through doors across Wokingham borough say that the title “contains important information”.

Wokingham.Today has been contacted by readers concerned that The Epoch Times had been sent to their homes via Royal Mail.

Its cover story is headlined: “How China’s communist regime endangered the world” and its editorial claims that “the Chinese regime covered up the (coronavirus) outbreak”, adding that it was “known for its violence, deception and corruption” … “Sending fake masks and substandard ventilators to the rest of the world is another fitting testament to the (Chinese Communist Party’s) total disregard for lives”.

Another article is headed “Where ties with communist Chinas are close, the CCP virus follows” – the way in which the newspaper refers to the coronavirus.

The Epoch Times claims to be “the fastest-growing indepen-dent news media in America” and “nonpartisan and dedicated to truthful reporting”. It also says it is free from influence of any government, corporation or political party.

It adds: “Our goal is to bring our readers accurate information so they can form their own opinions about the most significant topics of our time.”

There are concerns that the publication is linked to the Falun Gong movement, something which the publication denies.

There is also a section on online web resource Wikipedia headed “Misinformation campaign on COVID-19”, outlining concerns that others have had over the content of the newspaper that has been distributed.

The article says that the “minisformation tracker NewsGuard characterised The Epoch Times as a ‘super-spreader’ of misinformation for European and American audiences”.

And people within Wokingham borough have been concerned that Royal Mail has delivered the publication to their homes.

One told Wokingham.Today that the pamphlet was “trash” and felt it was “the printed rag of an anti-Communist (Chinese) far right Falun Gong movement”.

There have been similar concerns shared on social media, with many saying their copy “went straight in the bin”. Others have said “(It is) disgusting that this can be distributed”, “total rubbish”, and “conspiracy theory propaganda”.

However, not everyone disagreed.

One said: “(It) just said what we already know..that it started earlier than China admitted to..and they tried to censor any information…..and they are a totalitarian country…what’s new?”

Responding to the concerns, The Epoch Times published a lengthy statement on its website, which can be read in full at: bit.ly/2yRbSQm.

It said: “The Epoch Times was founded in the United States in the year 2000 in response to communist repression and censorship in China. Our founders, Chinese-Americans who themselves had fled communism, sought to create an independent media to bring the world uncensored and truthful information.”

It adds: “Our special edition is actually telling readers that this pandemic is not the fault of the Chinese people, but rather the fault of the Communist Party … In differentiating the CCP from the Chinese people, we are truly standing up for the Chinese people, or Asian people generally.

“Some reporters have asked us about the relationship between The Epoch Times and the spiritual discipline Falun Gong.

“The founders as well as some staff members are Falun Gong practitioners. But this is an issue of personal belief and is unrelated to our business.

“The Epoch Times is non-partisan and values-based. We believe true journalism is based on moral principles.”

And Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail is strictly neutral on political issues.

“The company and our employees do not endorse the views contained in any material that we deliver.”