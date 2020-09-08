The Wokingham Paper

Community Champions scheme offers grants of up to £1,000 – Wokingham charities invited to apply

by Phil Creighton
Persimmon Homes

A SCHEME that has donated more than £3 million to charities is now welcoming new submissions.

Persimmon Homes Thames Valley says that its Community Champions Scheme has helped a range
of good causes including village halls, sports clubs, friendship groups and foodbanks across the whole of the region with two donations of up to £1,000 made locally every month.

During lockdown, its focus was on helping older people, with 320 causes each receiving a donation.

Recipients have included Berkshire Alzheimer’s Society, Ascot People and Basingstoke NeighbourCare.

Now the scheme is welcoming applications from all community groups.

Ben Felton, deputy management director at Persimmon Homes Thames Valley, said: “We are proud to have been able to lend our support to the over 70s by targeting our donations, but we feel the time is now right to open our Community Champions fund to all walks of life again.”

To apply for the Community Champions funding visit: www. persimmonhomes.com/charity

