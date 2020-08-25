The Wokingham Paper

Community Kitty scheme welcomes first trolley load of pet food donations to Wokingham Foodbank

by Charlotte King0
Wokingham Foodbank
Cllr Andy Croy was happy to see the first donation of cat food arrive at Wokingham foodbank Picture: courtesy of Andy Croy

WOKINGHAM foodbank’s Community Kitty has received its first donations as residents team up to ensure no cat goes hungry.

The new initiative, run by Cats Protection helps residents to donate pet food to Wokingham foodbank, so that owners can continue to feed their furry friends.

The partnership between the two charities began last month.

Annette Medhurst, Wokingham foodbank manager, told Wokingham.Today: “The initiative has been fantastic so far. And people are so appreciative as well.

“Cats Protection is very aware that people are struggling financially, and it anticipates that it will get worse in the autumn.

“It’s something we’re quite aware of at the foodbank too. People with pets have got some very difficult decisions to make, but Community Kitty has enabled us to be quite generous with what we give.”

So far, the programme has received a lot of positive feedback, Annette added.

Going forward, Wokingham Foodbank is asking that people donate sugar, confectionery and potatoes.

Cats Protection have also set up an Amazon Wishlist for the Community Kitty initiative, where residents can donate supplies to the cause.

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.foodbank.org.uk

