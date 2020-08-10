Community litter pick to return to Charvil later this month

A COMMUNITY litter pick is to take place later this month in a bid to clear-up mess left by lazy motorists.

The Charvil Matters team will welcome volunteers to join them on Sunday, August 23.

The event starts at 10.30am and they will be focusing on the Milestone Avenue lay-by, which is opposite the Texaco filling station on the A4 Bath Road.

Organiser Sam Akhtar said: “As we all know the battle is an ongoing one however, as we have all seen, the village has certainly benefited from the work we have all put in.

“We will be following government guidelines on social distancing and, if necessary, limit the numbers.”

It will last an hour.