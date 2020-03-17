Community-minded bikers work to conserve Swallowfiled byway

A LOCAL motorcycling group has worked to clear the way for trail users in Swallowfield.

Members of the Loddon Vale Trail Riders Fellowship (TRF) teamed up with the Wokingham Borough Council to clear and repair a popular byway used by local walkers, horse riders, cyclists and motorcycle users.

Over the winter, the countryside track had become subject to poor weather conditions, making it muddy and difficult to use.

The council worked to restore the surface of the byway, filling holes and ensuring an even surface.

And members of the Loddon Vale TRF helped by removing overgrown vegetation covering the lane and clearing ditches to aid drainage.

The TRF work to make the countryside an accessible and safe place for all users, part of this is promoting respectful and lawful trail riding on green roads across England and Wales.

Members of the Loddon Vale TRF helped to clear the byway in Swallowfield.

Mark Bullen, rights of road officer at the Trail Riders Fellowship, said: “The canopy of vegetation over the lane meant that the light and air was unable to reach the surface of the lane leaving water pools in a number of areas.

“Our bikers worked hard to remove the overgrown bushes and plants and cleared the existing drainage ditches along the lane, which had become blocked.”

Cllr Michael Firmager, deputy executive for environment and leisure at WBC, said: “It’s important that communities across the borough remain well connected.

“We were delighted to work alongside The Trail Riders Fellowship to renovate this important byway within Swallowfield. I hope residents enjoy the improvements made.”