Commuters warned to avoid road closure on busy Earley road

COMMUTERS are being warned to avoid a major link road that straddles the Reading/Wokingham borders as it will be closed for up to five days.

Thames Water is carrying out emergency works on Elm Road.

They had originally had permission for off-peak works which would have seen the road closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm, but a problem has caused a complete closure.

The water company was replacing a carriageway frame and cover.

Now major excavation work needs to take place after the initial works revealed a deeper problem.

There is a 3m void in the centre of the road.

In a post on social media, Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, the executive member for highways and transport at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “(There is) insufficient road width for safe passing, hence full closure.”

And an eyewitness said that motorists were not being given sufficient warning of the closures. Some were trying to get past the road closure signs, only to find the road is closed for the works, and then having to turn around.

They said: “There’s a sign at the Shinfield end of Elm Road saying road closed, but no advanced warning of it.

“Cars are still turning into it.

“I came round the other side of the university where there are also three-way temporary lights.”

These lights are at the junction with Cressingham Road with the junction of Elmhurst Road and being run by Scottish and Southern Power Distribution and due to continue until Friday, February 28.

Thames Water has been contacted for a comment.