Company seeks new land for retirement complexes to be built in Wokingham

A RETIREMENT company is searching for new development sites in Wokingham town centre.

Churchill Retirement Living is looking to develop empty retail units, commercial units, office blocks, car showrooms, pubs and hotels into retirement communities.

It is understood the company plans to heavily invest in property as more sites close due to the impact of Covid-19.

Churchill’s group land director, Jim Robinson said: “To meet the demand for quality housing for older people in Wokingham we’re looking for the right land in the right locations, to add new award-winning retirement developments to those already selling nearby in Bagshot and Staines-upon-Thames.

“We offer generous commission for a successful site introduction, so I would encourage landowners or their agents to contact us directly with any opportunities as soon as possible.

“As the lockdown lifts, retirement housing has a key role to play in the country’s recovery plan. Our apartments generate huge benefits for individuals and their families by enabling a happier, healthier, more independent retirement, which in turn can save thousands for local health and social care services.”

He added: “A new development in Wokingham will create jobs for local tradespeople and suppliers, and when completed it will bring regular shoppers to spend their money on the local high street, supporting local businesses which desperately need a boost after the challenges of Covid-19.”

Churchill has more than 160 developments.

For more information visit www.churchillretirement.co.uk/land