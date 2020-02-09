Concert features music suitable for a winter's afternoon

A MUSICAL afternoon aimed at brightening up winter will be held on Sunday, February 16.

The Cholsey and Wallingford Concert Band will be performing at Earley St Peter’s Church in Church Road, Earley. The event starts at 3pm and will also include music for the flute and organ with Clive Nunn and Richard Meehan.

Tickets cost £10, £5 for students and concessions and £3 for under 18s. Proceeds will go to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice and the church.

For more details, or to book, call 0118 966 8575.