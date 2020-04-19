Conservative candidate still standing after Grazeley mix-up

A PROSPECTIVE candidate in next year’s local elections has decided to stand after all.

Late last month, Conservative Jackie Rance posted on social media that she had decided to step down from the contest for Shinfield South.

Her original decision stemmed over confusion as to whether a 15,000 home plan for Grazeley would go ahead or not.

There had been a post on the Shinfield Conservatives Facebook page indicating that a meeting had been held where the proposals were thrown out – but it had been cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

As a result, she posted on the Spencers Wood community page her decision to step down. “With heavy heart I will not be continuing in any shape or form,” she said.

But she has since changed her mind and been persuaded to stay.

She said: “When I realised that a post I had made on social media was not 100% accurate due to a miscommunication from Wokingham Borough Council I was understandably upset and disappointed.

“This was compounded by the host of personal attacks I received in response to this and my subsequent apology that were initiated by Cllr Jim Frewin. Having reflected I have decided that I cannot allow myself to be bullied by social media trolls.

“I will therefore continue to fight for the issues that are most important to local people and remain the Conservative candidate for the Shinfield South Ward.

“The Grazeley development is an important issue for local residents which means any communications on it need to be timely and accurate.

“The fact that Homes England has not given Wokingham Borough Council the £252 million grant it applied for to make the initial investment into the development coupled with AWE’s extension of the emergency planning zone in the area and the economic impact of the current pandemic raises significant questions about the feasibility, viability or desirability of any development in the ward.

“The council therefore quite rightly need to reconsider the whole local plan and Shinfield South residents need a strong Conservative voice in the Conservative Executive Group that will develop that plan.

“If elected I will be 100% committed to being that voice and making sure we get the best deal for residents.”