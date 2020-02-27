Conservative candidate wins Woodley Town Council by-election

Darren Smith has won a by-election – and a seat on Woodley Town Council.

Held on Thursday, February 27, the Conservative party won the contest to elect a new town councillor for the Coronation East Ward.

The by-election was held after David Stares passed away in October last year

Voting took place at St John’s Church in Church Road, Woodley, from 7am through to 10pm.

The votes were then taken to Wokingham Borough Council’s Shute End offices, where a team verified and then counted them.

A total of 902 votes were cast and the result was announced shortly after 11.05pm, by returning officer Andrew Moulton.

New Woodley Town councillor Darren Smith

Mr Smith was delighted with his victory.

He told Wokingham.Today: “I’m thrilled. I’m absolutely thrilled.

“It’s a vindication of all the hard work that the local Conservative group have put in to support me in this particular election here in Woodley.”

He added: “Now I’m elected, I want with to continue the work that David put in originally. I want to make sure that we continue to provide good value for the residents of Woodley and just to make Woodley the great place to live that it is.”

Candidate Party Vote Ann Dally Labour 54 Nicola Penny Lib Dem 184 Darren Smith Conservatives 664

No ballot papers were rejected and the turnout was 29.54%.