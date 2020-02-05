Consultation now open for Draft Local Plan with drop-in sessions announced

RESIDENTS are being invited to share their views on the draft Local Plan with a public consultation now open.

The draft plan — which includes building a Garden Town in Grazeley — was announced last month by the Borough Council.

Since its announcement, residents have voiced their opinions on the proposed development sites across the borough, but this is the first chance they will have to respond officially.

The consultation will run until Friday, March 20, with drop-in sessions being held in Grazeley, Wokingham, Woodley and Hurst.

The council is also sending a leaflet to residents across the borough that explains the draft plan and sets out how people can take part in the consultation.

“Its crucial people take part in this consultation,” said Cllr Wayne Smith, executive member for planning and enforcement. “We often hear from people about the negatives but it’s just as important to hear from people who like aspects of the plan, such as the protection it would provide for our green belt and for the vast majority of the borough.

“There are many people for whom this plan would be a great relief because it would, if we can get it approved, remove the threat of mass development they have been under for a long time.”

The borough council says that the new garden town proposed at Grazeley would be built to the highest environmental standards — in line with the council’s declaration of a climate emergency.

The garden town would come with facilities including secondary and primary schools, a health hub, sports centres and pitches, shops, community centres, parks, play areas, shops and allotments.

If the council are successful in their £252million bid to the government, the infrastructure is planned to lead the development.

“A new garden town could provide the homes and communities that people are crying out for in the 21st Century,” said Cllr Wayne Smith. “They would be sustainably-built houses in neighbourhoods planned with the countryside and protection of our environment in mind. It would also allow us to provide homes people can afford, including social housing and shared ownership as well as affordable family and starter homes.”

More information about the draft plan can be found www.wokingham.gov.uk, by searching ‘Local Plan Update’.

Drop-in sessions: