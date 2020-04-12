Corona days

The virus spreads and we are confined.

We have left our freedom well behind.

With TV and Tablets our saving grace.

We wash our hands don’t touch our face.

We look for food which we can’t find.

No loo rolls now for a clean behind.

Shelves are empty On-Line all booked.

Can’t have the things at which we looked.

Schools now closed more kids at home.

We will soon be out of space to roam.

Pubs and Restaurants all shut down.

Without meals and drinks a quiet town

We use our windows even ever more.

Watching birds and while squirrels store.

Deliveries left on steps without a word.

Nothing spoken and nothing heard.

Three more months of this is set to come.

With an untouched face and dirty bum.

Our hands all clean and as smooth as silk.

Please allow us to have our bread and milk.

Jeff King, Wokingham