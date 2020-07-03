Coronavirus: 131 positive cases in the last three weeks

MORE THAN 100 people in Wokingham have tested positive for coronavirus in the last three weeks.

On Friday, June 12, there were 453 people who had tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Today, this number is 584 people in the borough. An increase of 131 positive cases in the last three weeks.

However, this data only represents those who have been tested, and will not include asymptomatic residents.

The data represents a cumulative rate of 347.7 positive cases per 100,000 people tested. The rise could also be attributed to more tests happening locally.