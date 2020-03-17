Coronavirus – Another jump in the number of confirmed cases in Wokingham borough

Now almost 2,000 have been diagnosed with the virus across the UK

NEARLY 2,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus across the United Kingdom, according to new figures released by Public Health England.

At 407 new confirmed cases, this is the largest daily jump so far.

And there has been an increase in the number of UK deaths, which now stands at 71. However, there have been 65 patients who have recovered.

Unsurprisingly, there has been an increase in the number of cases confirmed in Wokingham borough. Yesterday, it was six confirmed cases, today Public Health England say that it is eight.

There are nine confirmed cases in Windsor and Maidenhead, and three each in Bracknell Forest and Reading borough councils.

The actual number could be much higher as the country has been encouraged to self-isolate if they show any symptoms such as coughing or a fever.

Earlier today, the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, told MPs on the House of Commons Health Committee that as many as 55,000 people in the UK could have the coronavirus, and if the number of people who died as a result was kept below 20,000, it would be a “good outcome”.

Wokingham Borough Council is striving to keep all public services, including libraries and community centres, open as normal but with additional hygiene precautions in place.

And the Government has said that councils will receive £3.2 million to support rough sleepers self-isolate.

Cllr Ian Hudspeth, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, welcomed the news.

“Council staff continue to work day-and-night to support national efforts to minimise the spread of the coronavirus and protect and support communities, including our most vulnerable,” he said.

“We are pleased that the Government has announced that councils will receive emergency funding to support rough sleepers to self-isolate, as part of a wider package of support, and we look forward to working with the Government on the detail to ensure councils costs are fully covered.

“Public health, housing and social care teams will continue to work together to identify local solutions for rough sleepers most at risk, but homelessness services remain under huge pressure as a result of rising demand driven by a historic shortage of social housing.”