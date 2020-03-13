Coronavirus – Big jump in nationally reported cases, but just one additional case in Wokingham borough

The number of people who have caught the coronavirus has increased substantially across the country.

New data released by the Government shows that there are now 797 diagnosed cases: up from 590 yesterday.

This jump of 207 cases is the biggest so far.

And there has been one further case announced in Wokingham borough, bringing the total number of cases confirmed to four.

There has also been a rise in the number of diagnosed cases in Reading, which now has three cases.

Bracknell Forest and Maidenhead and Windsor local authorities both now have four reported cases.

It is highly likely that there will be more cases confirmed over coming days.

A number of events and fixtures are being cancelled or postponed as a result of the virus.

This morning, it was announced Premier, Championship and Leagues One and Two games are postponed until April.

And the Government is postponing May’s local elections until next year.

Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association, said: “The LGA has been raising a number of issues with government including the possible impact of coronavirus on local elections.

“The swift decision is very helpful.

“Councils will now continue to put all of their efforts into supporting their local communities as the nation tackles COVID-19.”

More follows