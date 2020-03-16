Coronavirus – Broad St Mall in Reading open as usual, despite fake news post claiming otherwise

THE Broad St Mall in Reading is open for business as usual.

Earlier today, a fake news site reported that the popular shopping destination in our neighbouring town centre was to shut on Friday due to the coronavirus.

The Facebook post, which was shared nearly 600 times, incorrectly stated: “Broad Street Mall are closing there doors to the public this upcoming Friday due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The mall will remain shut until further notice, we have also had reports of Primark and House of Fraser closing their doors.”

Due to the sheer volume of comments and sharing online, staff from the Broad St Mall made their own post to clarify the situation.

It confirms that the mall, which used to be called The Butts Centre, was very much open.

“We want to address some of the inaccurate news stories that have been circulating today regarding the temporary closure of some retail outlets across Reading,” it read.

“We assure you that it’s business as usual at Broad St. Mall, and we have precautionary measures in place to help ensure the health and safety of our customers, staff and the wider community.

“We are closely monitoring government guidelines and will continue to follow any recommendations made in relation to the COVID-19 virus. We will update our social and web channels accordingly so please check for updates.”