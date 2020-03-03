Coronavirus – Empty shelves at supermarkets as people stock up on hand sanitisers, loo roll and pasta

SUPERMARKETS and chemists are running out of stocks of hand sanitisers as people look to boost their personal hygiene routines in the wake of the coronavirus.

And shelves in stores across the borough are empty as shoppers stock up on supplies of everything from toilet paper to pasta.

On Saturday night, it was revealed that a case of coronavirus had been traced to a staff member of Willow Bank Infants School in Woodley. Since then, two other primary schools have closed for deep cleaning, and a teacher has been sent home from Bulmershe secondary school to self-isolate as they had a child in Willow Bank.

The deep cleans that have been carried out have been precautionary.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to grow – as of 9am on Monday, March 2, there were 40 confirmed cases. This figure will be updated at 2pm today.

And amid fears that the country could be placed into lockdown, people have been adding extra items to their trolleys when they visit supermarkets.

One shopper told Wokingham.today: “There was a woman in my local supermarket wearing a face mask with two trolleys. One was laden with four packets of 24 rolls of toilet paper, the other was stacked with parcetamol, anti-bacterial spray, soaps and wipes.

“It seems like an overreaction.”

More empty shelves at the Co-op

A lot of hand sanitizers are not effective against a viral infection. The World Health Organisation recommends that to kill any viruses, people should use alcohol-based handrubs with a content of at least 65%.

Its website notes: “Unlike other antiseptics and antibiotics, there is no reported or likely resistance to alcohol-based handrubs. Indeed, the more it is appropriately used, the less antibiotic-resistant bacteria are able to spread.”

Despite this, supplies of hand sanitisers are flying off the shelves.

Boots has said that it still has stock available in its warehouses and has a limit of two items per customer.

A spokesperson said: “The best way to help prevent catching a virus is by making sure that you regularly wash your hands with soap, and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth to prevent transmission from surfaces, especially after blowing your nose, sneezing and coughing. Antiviral hand foams and gel can also be useful when you are out and about.

“All our pharmacists have the latest public health advice on coronavirus and can offer advice on the best way to stay healthy this winter.”

People have been buying additional supplies over coronavirus fears

It added some tips to prevent the spread of an infection: