Coronavirus: Government confirms case in Berkshire

A patient from Berkshire has tested positive for coronavirus according to the government.

Earlier today, Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty announced three new cases of the virus, bring the total number of cases in the UK to 23.

The other two cases are from Gloucestershire and Herfordshire.

Professor Whitty told Sky News that all three cases were being investigated and contact tracing was being carried out.

Two of the patients had recently travelled back from Italy, the third from Asia.

It comes a day after it was revealed that a man from Haslemere in Surrey had become the first man in the country to catch the virus without travelling to one of the most affected countries.

He had been taken to a specialist centre at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital for specialist treatment.

The Government is advising people to self-isolate – to stay indoors and avoid contact with others – on their return to the UK if they have visited:

Hubei province in China in the last 14 days, even if you do not have symptoms

Iran, lockdown areas in northern Italy or special care zones in South Korea since 19 February, even if you do not have symptoms

other parts of mainland China or South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan or Thailand in the last 14 days and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath (even if your symptoms are mild)

other parts of northern Italy (anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini), Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar or Vietnam since 19 February and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath (even if your symptoms are mild).

Anyone affected should use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do next.

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

The Department of Health says that based on current evidence, novel coronavirus (COVID-19) presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing. The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild. Those who have died in Wuhan appear to have had pre-existing health conditions.

And China has also introduced port-of-exit screening so people already exhibiting symptoms are not allowed to leave the country.

Although people are concerned about the coronavirus, so far, more people have died of the flu.

Advice from the World Health Organisation is to keep washing hands thoroughly to reduce the risk of picking up any winter viruses.

Should coronavirus come to Wokingham borough, council leader Cllr John Halsall said that his team were well-prepared.

“We asked officers to put in place a graded plan so we can put it into action when the Coronavirus is in Wokingham,” he said.

“The plan has been crafted so we can create the appropriate response.”