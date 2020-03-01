Coronavirus – Government plans for action

NEW MEASURES are to be introduced by the government in a bid to try and halt the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

So far, 23 cases have been confirmed, including a school worker at Willow Bank Infants in Woodley.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee in response to briefings from the Chief Medical Officer and the Secretary of State from the Department of Health and Social Care.

Leading scientific experts and senior civil servants will also increase the number of high-level meetings to support Ministers in their preparations of a new action plan which is due to be published this week. It is expected to be an adaptation of the existing contingency plans for responding to a pandemic flu outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also urged the nation to keep up with their personal hygiene.

In a statement, he said: “We must prepare for Coronavirus and listen to the advice of the Chief Medical Officer – especially about the importance of washing our hands with soap. We should be doing that for 20 seconds, and more often than we would normally think was necessary. This will make a real difference in stopping this virus spread.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock added: “Public safety is our top priority. Our battleplan will ensure that as this escalates, every part of government is working together to share the responsibility of tackling the health, economic, and social impacts of COVID-19.

“The government and the NHS are working 24/7 to fight this virus, but cannot do this alone. Every single person has a role to play in helping to manage the spread of the virus – whether that’s washing your hands more often, catching your sneezes, and following clinical advice by calling NHS 111 not going to A&E if you develop symptoms.”

And a new public information campaign will be launched to reinforce the importance of hand-washing, for 20 seconds or more with water and soap, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Public Health England’s teams are actively tracing those who have come into contact with a suspected case.

Unless an individual has been contacted already or has travelled to an affected area, they should be reassured it is not necessary for them to take any further action.