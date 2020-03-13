Coronavirus – Government plans to postpone Wokingham's local elections until 2021

PLANS to postpone Wokingham’s local elections by a year due to the coronavirus have been welcomed by politicians.

The decision was made by the Government to hold the polls in 2021, following an appeal by the electoral Commission.

In a letter, the commission said: “It has already become clear that the risks are so significant as to raise serious concerns about the polls continuing to their current timetable.

“Clearly any decisions to delay elections which are due is significant and would not normally be desirable; however, we are in unprecedented times.

“The risks to delivery that have been identified are such that we cannot be confident that voters will be able to participate in the polls safely and confidently, nor that campaigners and parties will be able to put their case to the electorate.”

The BBC reported that Cabinet Office said it would be bringing forward legislation to enact the delay of the elections in England, and would ensure the Welsh authorities had the same powers.

This means that the elections, which were due to take place on Thursday, May 7, will not now go ahead. There is a possibility that, when they go ahead, the Conservatives could lose control of the council.

Council leader John Halsall (Conservative) felt that postponing the poll was the right thing to be doing.

“The Government is reacting in the right way,” he said. “I support this decision.”

Lib Dem leader Cllr Lindsay Ferris, whose Twyford seat is being contested in the local elections when they take place next year, also supported the decision.

“I’m not surprised,” he said. “We don’t know how long the coronavirus will go on for. Postponing doesn’t add any extra costs, as what would be spent (by electoral commission running the polls) this year will be spent next year.

“I think it makes a lot of sense, as people are worried about coronavirus. These are not normal circumstances.

“It’s interesting how the government is handling the coronavirus, it’s not necessarily the way in which other countries are. We now have football matches being cancelled, it’s going to be an interesting period.”

And Labour group leader on the council, Cllr Andy Croy, felt that “democracy being delayed is always disappointing”, but added: “I do understand the reasons behind it.

“It’s strange that yesterday, the country was told to carry on as normal, but today everything seems to be collapsing.”

But he also said that councillors that were due to stand for re-election now had an extra year “to work hard for residents – I’ll be doing that,” he pledged.

“This has saved the Tories’ bacon. They were expecting to lose control of the council, they can now hang on for another year.”