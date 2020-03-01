Coronavirus – How Wokingham Borough Council is working to prevent spread of virus

WOKINGHAM BOROUGH COUNCIL says it is doing everything it can to minimise the spread of coronavirus across the borough.

Measures include the actions taken at Willow Bank Infants School in Woodley, where staff members and some pupils have been told to self-isolate after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Measures include contact tracing: Identifying people who had come into close contact with the infected person. Each of these people are considered to be possibly infectious and the council and Public Health England are working together to contact them as quickly as possible to get them to self-isolate.

The process starts with a predetermined list of information being collected on each patient. This includes details of any places visited following the onset of symptoms or, in the case of travellers, since they arrived in the UK.

Using the available information, all close contacts of the case will be assessed and either categorised into high or low risk. All contacts will be provided with health advice about symptoms and given emergency contact details to use if they develop symptoms in the 14 days after the exposure occurred.

Those who are considered to be higher risk groups, such as people with existing medical conditions, are checked on daily and if they feel unwell, appropriate action is taken.

The self-isolation period of 14 days is aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

There are other steps that residents can take to avoid spreading the virus.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for adult social care and public health at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We are working with health colleagues to do everything we can to help reduce the risk of further cases and safeguard our local schools and communities.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

“If you have recently been to one of the affected countries and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS 111 helpline for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor or a hospital.

“There is lots of advice on how people can protect themselves online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus”