Coronavirus: Keep calm and carry on, we’ve no other choice

By The Voice of Wokingham

SHORTLY after the 7/7 bombings, a friend from overseas cancelled their visit to us.

The reason was that we were too close to London and therefore we were at risk.

It feels like a similar situation with the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, panic buying has erupted in shops, social media has been full of people worried and the country feels on edge.

A situation not helped by the Prime Minister deciding to spend the weekend relaxing rather than convening an emergency COBRA meeting.

But also over the weekend, it was confirmed that a staff member of Willow Bank Infant School has caught the virus.

We wish her a safe and speedy recovery, and we congratulate the actions of the school, the council and Public Health England in moving quickly to contain the issue.

No one can be sure if the virus will spread at a faster rate than we currently realise.

But we can be sure that life, for many of us, will continue.

The old adage of keeping calm and carrying on is important. As is washing hands frequently and using tissues – after all, coughs and sneezes spread diseases.

Coronavirus may seem frightening, but experts are doing their best to tackle the problem. Be sensible, be safe.

Editor’s note: This editorial was published in the issue of March 5, 2020.