Coronavirus – Latest Government figures confirm six cases in Wokingham borough

NEW Government figures reveal that across the UK, 52 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

And there have been 152 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1,543.

Sadly, there have been 55 deaths.

Although this is the smallest daily increase since last Thursday, not everyone who self-isolates is being tested.

Locally, there are six confirmed cases in Wokingham. It had gone up to six cases on Saturday, but went down to five yesterday, and risen again today.

This is the same number of confirmed cases as Windsor and Maidenhead borough council. Bracknell Forest has four confirmed cases and Reading borough three.

These figures are provided by Public Health England on a daily basis.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to try and contain the spread of the virus.

Mr Johnson said: “Without drastic action, cases could double every five or six days”.

He urged people who had symptoms to stay at home for 14 days.

“If possible you should not go out even to buy food or essentials, other than for exercise, and in that case at a safe distance from others,” he continued. “If necessary, you should ask for help from others for your daily necessities. And if that is not possible, then you should do what you can to limit your social contact when you leave the house to get supplies.”

Mr Johnson also asked people to stop all “unnecessary travel” and “non-essential contact with others”.

“We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues,” he said.

In a bid to protect those with serious health conditions and those over 70, he urged people to be “shielded from social contact for around 12 weeks”.