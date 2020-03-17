Coronavirus – McDonald's to close seating areas and go contactless

FROM TOMORROW, all branches of fast-food chain McDonald’s will be closing seating areas in a bid to avoid sharing the coronavirus.

And it is also to suspend the annual Monopoly promotion to later in the year.

The company announced on social media that it will temporarily switch to be a takeaway, drive-thru and delivery company only.

Payments will be via contactless cards and the company is pledging no physical contact between customers, employees and couriers wherever possible.

The company has one branch in Wokingham borough, situated in Lower Earley.

The note says: “In light if recent updates from UK and Irish governments, we are temporarily changing our operations to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and customers.

“From 5am on Wednesday 18th March, all restaurants will close seating areas and temporarily move to being takeaway, Drive Thru and McDelivery only.

“With immediate effect, all our Drive Thrus and all McDelivery orders via Uber Eats and Just Eat, will be contact-free with no physical contact between customers, employees and couriers wherever possible.

“In these unprecedented times, our restaurants will continue to remain open for as long as it is safe to do so.

“thank you once again for all your support in keeping one another safe.

“Visit mcdonalds.co.uk for more information.”

With the Monopoly promotion, which was due to start next week, the company said: “We have made the difficult decision to delay the Monopoly promotion until later in the year until we can be confident that you can win, claim and redeem the prizes available.”