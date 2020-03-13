Coronavirus – Neighbourhood Watch calls on residents to look out for neighbours

The Neighbourhood Watch scheme is calling for people to look out for neighbours during the coronavirus outbreak.

Suggestions include establishing a buddy system so that neighbours can take essential deliveries.

They also ask people to prepare a room that could be used to separate sick household members from those who are healthy, should they need to self-isolate.

They should plan ways to care for those at greater risk of serious complications from coronavirus.

Other tips include creating an emergency contact list of family, friends, neighbours, healthcare providers, teachers, employers, the local public health department, and other community resources, and learning about the emergency operations plan at your child’s school or childcare facility, and your employer’s emergency operations plan.

The final suggestion is one familiar to us all: wash your hands.