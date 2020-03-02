Coronavirus: New hotline for parents and pupils, schools told to stay open

SCHOOLS are being told not to close over suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus unless instructed to do so by Public Health England.

The new advice comes as the Department of Education launches a new helpline, aimed at allowing parents, teachers and pupils to get help and advice.

Operating from 8am to 6pm Mondays to Fridays, the freephone number is for education-related queries only.

People can call 0800 046 8687 or email DfE.coronavirushelpline@education.gov.uk

The helpline and advice follows the decision for three Wokingham borough schools to close after a staff member at Woodley’s Willow Bank Infant School contracted the virus.

The school is closed as several staff members and pupils self-isolate. It is, like its counterpart at the Duffield Road Junior School, being deep cleaned.

The Junior School is expected to reopen on Thursday, March 5, no date has yet been set for the Infant School.

Aldryngton Primary School is also closed today for a deep clean; the school was visited by the Willow Bank staff member last Tuesday. Those who attended the same course are being contacted, along with other people who they have come into contact with.

A teacher at The Bulmershe School has been sent home to self-isolate.

A letter from the school’s headteacher, Amanda Woodfin, said: “I am taking a precautionary measure of asking one of my staff to self-isolate until the 11th March as they have a child at Willow Bank Infants.

“This staff member was told by (Public Health England) that they could return to work as none of their family are showing any symptoms, however, I feel that purely as a precautionary measure this is the best action to take.”

On Saturday, Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for adult social care and public health at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We are working with health colleagues to do everything we can to help reduce the risk of further cases and safeguard our local school and community.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

“If you have recently been to one of the affected countries and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS 111 helpline for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor or a hospital.

“There’s lots of advice on how people can protect themselves online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus”