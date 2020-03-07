Coronavirus – Petition calling on schools to be closed attracts 130,000 signatures

A PETITION has been launched calling on the government to close down schools and colleges in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

At the time of writing, almost 130,000 people have signed, meaning that parliament will now consider holding a debate on the petition.

The petition notes: “We would like the government to at least consider closing schools/colleges down in the coming weeks or as soon as possible, in addition to taking necessary actions to prevent further spread.

“We would like the Government or Parliament to enforce this action due to the growing fear among parents and students that attend school.

“The ability to focus or concentrate is affected in addition to the growing fears of the Corona-virus.

“In our view, the government and health officials around the world are more ‘reactive’ rather than ‘proactive’.

“This will result in more spread as time is given for the virus to do so. We hope to come to an agreement as soon as possible in a timely manner.”

The petition was launched by Sami Attout, and data is available as to who has signed from which constituency.

At the time of writing, 812 Reading East constituents had signed, 440 Wokingham constituents, 118 Maidenhead constituents and 94 Bracknell constituents.

The Easter holidays start in Wokingham borough on Friday, April 3, schools resume on Monday, April 20.

The petition can be seen here.