Coronavirus – Precautionary measure sees pupils sent home from school

AS A precautionary measure, a Wokingham borough school has sent pupils home after their families came into contact with a suspected coronavirus case.

Keep Hatch Primary School in Ashridge Road sent a letter to parents yesterday reassuring them that this was a ‘just in case’ approach and that pupils should continue to attend classes as normal.

There are two families linked to the school who have come into contact with someone who may have the coronavirus. This person is being tested and the pupils are staying away from lessons until the result is known.

Keep Hatch has been working with Public Health England and said that there is no immediate risk to any other children, parents or staff and there had been no direct contact with anyone who has the coronavirus.

Public Health England has said that the school can continue as it normally does and encourages regular hand washing.

A spokesperson from Wokingham Borough Council said: “Keep Hatch Primary School has followed Public Health advice perfectly and the pupils are staying away from the school as a purely precautionary measure”.