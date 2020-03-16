Coronavirus – Reading Borough Council to close libraries, theatres, leisure centres from tomorrow

READING Borough Council has made a decision to close all of its libraries, leisure centres and other public venues as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

A statement posted on its website on Monday, March 16, said that it is following government advice on social distancing measures.

As a result, members of the public will not be allowed on to the council-run buildings.

The ban also includes Reading Museum and Reading Arts venues, including South Street and The Hexagon.

And the Civic Centre on Bridge Street is also off-limits to the public.

A notice from the council said: “Following to the latest government advice, including social distancing measures, the council has taken the decision to close the following buildings to the public with effect from Tuesday 17 March 2020:

Libraries

Town hall

Leisure Centres

Museum

Arts and Theatres

The civic centre

“The Council will continue to run essential frontline services.

“If you need to contact the council please do so online or by phone on 0118 937 3787.

“We appreciate your patience as we deal with enquiries.

“We will prioritise those in most urgent need of our help, and we will respond to everyone as soon as is possible.”