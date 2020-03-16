Coronavirus – Reading Half Marathon postponed

The Reading Half Marathon has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Organisers had hoped to hold the race on Sunday, April 5, as planned and had issued a statement to that effect last week.

However, they have now emailed those who have signed up to confirm that it is going to reschedule.

The popular event attracts thousands of runners every year, and this is the second time in two years that it has been called off.

In 2018, snow caused an on-the-day cancellation. Now it has been curtailed due to the coronavirus.

No new date has been announced yet.

The note has been posted on its Facebook page and reads:

“It is with extreme sadness and disappointment that we, Goldline Events, organisers of the 2020 Reading Half Marathon and Green Park Challenge, today confirm the postponement of the race.

“As the true extent of the global emergency surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak continues to emerge, it has become increasingly clear that we would not be able to deliver an event of this scale on Sunday 5th April. Nor would we want to place an additional strain on the NHS and emergency services – we want to be part of the solution to this global crisis and not add to the incredibly tough times our nation is currently experiencing.

“We know how disappointing this news will be to you, fundraisers, volunteers, operations teams and partner agencies, but the safety and health of all involved, including supporters and members of the public, is our first priority.

“We are extremely grateful for the continued support of our partners and key stakeholders as we work together to find an alternative date. We are very close to confirming the date for this year and will announce it as soon as possible, but for now ask that all runners monitor their emails and our official race channels.

“Please bear with us as we work through a detailed planning process to reschedule the 2020 event. We will continue to monitor developments and UK Government guidance for the months ahead.”