Coronavirus – Restaurants and delivery companies boost hygiene plans

RESTAURANTS and food delivery companies are taking action to safeguard their customers as a result of the coronavirus.

Additional hygiene routines are being incorporated, such as temperature taking, thorough cleaning and non-contact deliveries.

Yesterday, Deliveroo founder Will Shu sent an email to customers saying that his “absolute number one priority is the safety of customers, riders and restaurants, no matter what happens”.

He said that measures would include providing restaurants with additional packaging and stickers to seal the delivery bags.

They would also run a no-contact drop-off service, requestable via the app. The person making the delivery will then know to leave orders on the doorstep, removing the need for direct contact for both parties.

And there is financial package available for any staff who come down with the coronavirus.

“We’ve launched a fund to support our riders who are at the heart of our business,” Mr Shu wrote. “We want to ensure they stay safe while working, so riders who are diagnosed with Coronavirus and find that they are unable to work during this period are eligible for financial support.”

Unlimited world food buffet Cosmo, which has a branch in Reading’s Friar Street said that it has been asking staff to self-isolate if they have returned from an affected country or had close relations with anyone who has.

“We would like to reassure you that we have not had any cases amongst our staff and will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow all Government guidelines stringently,” an email from the company said.

It also warned: “As a precaution and for operational reasons, we may have to alter our opening times without prior notice to ensure optimum safety in any situation that may arise.”

And in Woodley, Indian restaurant Jalpari, which is based in Loddon Vale Centre, has posted a note on social media explaining how it is working to combat the spread of coronavirus.

This includes testing temperatures of staff members as they come to work, “they will be sent home if they show any signs of fever”.

And an enhanced cleaning regime is promised, with tables, chairs and floors “disinfected regularly using a professional grade disinfectant”.

The note adds: “We are monitoring and following the latest advice from the food and catering professional associations.”