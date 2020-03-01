Coronavirus – second Wokingham borough school to close; precautionary deep clean to be undertaken

A SECOND Wokingham borough school is to be closed after a case of coronavirus was diagnosed.

Parents of Aldryngton Primary School in Earley are being told to keep their children at home on Monday, March 2, to allow the school to undergo a deep clean.

The school says that any risk of infection is very low and that the clean is a precautionary measure.

However, the closure is caused after the person who has been diagnosed with coronavirus attended a training session at the Silverdale Road school on Tuesday, February 25.

They are a staff member of Willow Bank Infant School on Woodley, which is also being closed as some staff members are self-isolating.

The letter from Aldryngton headteacher Elaine Stewart says:

“I have been informed that a case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the local area and that the person concerned attended the training hosted by Aldryngton last Tuesday.

“I have taken advice from Public Health England and as a consequence the decision has been made to close the school tomorrow in order that a deep clean of the school can be carried out.

“This is a precautionary measure; school will be re-opened on Tuesday. Usual cleaning routines will have greatly reduced any risks of the virus being spread.

“Although this news may give cause for concern, we have been assured that the risk level is very low. The Local Authority is aware of the school’s decision and is fully supportive.

“Ongoing advice about ways to avoid the spread of the disease should be followed and will be further reinforced in school by staff. If we receive any further updates we will forward them on to you.”

Public Health England carry out deep cleans as a precaution because all viruses can live for a short time on surfaces – it is the same reason the advice is to dispose of tissues after coughing or sneezing into them and to keep hands clean.