Coronavirus – Sing Health Choirs cancels planned concert over safety fears

Event will be rescheduled for later in the year

THIS SATURDAY, Sing Healthy Choir were meant to be performing at Wokingham Baptist Church, but the group has postponed the concert due to the coronavirus.

A note on the group’s website confirms the decision. Ticket holders will be able to use them for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be confirmed.

“We regret to inform you that we have to reschedule the Faure Requiem Concert at short notice, due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the note reads.

“Current ticket holders’ tickets will be valid for the rescheduled charity concert and we will update you as soon as we have more information about the rescheduled performance.

“We hope that ticket holders will be satisfied with this solution, but if you would prefer a refund, please get in touch by emailing us at boxoffice@singhealthy.co.uk with your email address and full name.”

It adds: “We apologise for the short notice of this postponement and thank you for your patience and understanding – we are doing all we can to ensure our performers have the concert and audience they deserve at a future date.”

Had the concert gone ahead, joining them for the performance of Faure’s Requiem would have been the Berkshire Maestros Camerata.

The programme, when it will be performed, will include choral settings by Saint-Saens and Gounod, as well as Tchaikovsky’s lushly scored Serenade for Strings. Faure’s exquisite Requiem will be performed in the 1893 chamber version for strings, organ, horns and harp.

And the concert will raise money for Berkshire Maestros and local charity The Link Visiting Scheme.

The group’s previous concert saw them team up with Ascot Brass and raised more than £600 for Sebastian’s Action Trust in Crowthorne.

Choir members visited them recently to see the facilities at its Woodlands Centre.

For more details, visit singhealthy.co.uk