Coronavirus – Student from Wokingham secondary school self-isolating on advice from Public Health England

A PUPIL from a Wokingham secondary school is in self-isolation on advice of Public Health England after a family member came down with the coronavirus.

The school remains fully open, and its headteacher has sought to reassure parents that the site is safe to visit, with little risk that the virus could be passed on to other pupils or staff.

An email was sent to parents of St Crispin’s School in London Road this morning from headteacher Ginny Rhodes, explaining the situation and the steps that have been taken on advice from Public Health England.

She told Wokingham.Today: “St Crispin’s continues to follow in every respect Public Health England advice and guidance for educational settings”.

The school has, along with others in the borough, sent out reminders to staff and students about the importance of general hygiene, in accordance with previously published advice.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for adult social care and public health at Wokingham Borough Council, praised Ms Rhodes for taking swift action.

“There is a pupil who has come into contact with a case and they have been asked to self-isolate on advice from public health,” he said. “The school has done the right thing to keep itself safe.

“Ms Rhodes has dealt with situation entirely correctly, the school is as safe as any other part of the community at the moment.”

Over the weekend, Public Health England confirmed two more cases of coronavirus in Wokingham borough, taking the total number to three.

“This is a fluid situation,” Cllr Margetts said. “We’re taking it day-by-day, dealing with situations as they come up.

“Other situations are likely to occur and we are following advice from Public Health England and trying to make the best decisions on health of the individual cases and the health of the wider population.”