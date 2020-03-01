Coronavirus – third school to close as precautionary measure

A THIRD Wokingham borough school is to be closed after a case of coronavirus was diagnosed.

Parents at Willow Bank Junior School, which is next to the Infant School in Duffield Road, Woodley, is to be closed until Thursday, as a precaution.

It follows on the heels of Aldryngton Primary School in Earley, which announced its closure earlier today. This was due to the infected staff member from Willow Bank Infants attending a training day there on Tuesday, Ferbaury 25.

Emails have been sent to parents of Willow Bank Junior School informing them.

It reads: “Following the confirmation of a case of Coronavirus at our partner infant school, Willow Bank Junior School will be closed for three days as a precaution and to allow us to undertake a deep clean. We expect to reopen on Thursday 5th March.

“We will update the website and notify parents via ParentMail if there is a change to this date.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

It is not known at this time if the pre-school is also closed. Wokingham.Today is attempting to find out.

Parents of Aldryngton Primary School in Earley are being told to keep their children at home on Monday, March 2, to allow the school to undergo a deep clean.

The school says that any risk of infection is very low and that the clean is a precautionary measure.

Public Health England carry out deep cleans as a precaution because all viruses can live for a short time on surfaces – it is the same reason the advice is to dispose of tissues after coughing or sneezing into them and to keep hands clean.